Friday, January 7, 2022 – Political analyst and University of Nairobi (UoN) don, Herman Manyora, has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto can never work with ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi as indicated by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala.

Speaking during an interview, Manyora explained that Mudavadi would be a liability to the DP because naming him as his running mate would mean losing the crucial Kikuyu vote.

He went on to add that if Mudavadi got into an agreement with Ruto, he would be seen as a spoiler, who was out to scuttle Raila Odinga’s stab at the presidency.

“Mudavadi will be seen to be a spoiler. Furthermore, there is no pact as to what position he will get.

“Working with UDA will also send panic in the Ruto camp,” Manyora noted.

Further, the political analyst observed that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies would sell the narrative that Ruto cannot be trusted because of working with Mudavadi.

“It’s not as easy as people think. Some people are looking at this in a very simplistic way, that if Mudavadi goes to UDA, he will carry the Western vote.

“But I am telling you that he will be perceived as a spoiler and it will also affect Ruto’s Mount Kenya vote since they are expecting one of their own to be named as his (Ruto’s) running mate,” he added.

Manyora noted that although Mudavadi was the undisputed king of the Western region, he had neither exploited the position nor occupied it.

Malala had alleged that ANC has given Mudavadi powers to negotiate with Ruto, who has been wooing him for some time now, for a coalition deal ahead of August polls.

