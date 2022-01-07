Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has officially joined the One Kenya Alliance, just months to the 2022 General Election.

Muturi made the declaration after OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford-Kenya) and United Democratic Party’s (UDP) Cyrus Jirongo paid him a courtesy call at his Nairobi home yesterday.

Muturi, who is allied to the Democratic Party of Kenya (DP), said his decision to join OKA was aimed at uniting the country ahead of the much-awaited August elections.

“Going forward, we will be working together for the benefit of this country.

“We need to maintain peace knowing that there is a tomorrow,” Speaker Muturi said.

“More to join, big coalition loading, one Kenya loading,” Musalia stated as he officially welcomed Muturi to OKA.

OKA has recently been shaken over suspicion among the co-principals about the alleged secret dealings with ODM Leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto is on record persuading Mudavadi and Wetangula to join the Hustlers bandwagon while Kalonzo may be warming up to Raila just as Gideon Moi of KANU.

The Kenyan DAILY POST