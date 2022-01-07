Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – A section of youth in Kapenguria took to the streets and chanted anti-UDA slogans before burning a wheelbarrow that was painted with Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA party symbol.

The wheelbarrow had been erected in the town to popularize the UDA party in the area.

The rowdy youth set the wheelbarrow on fire as the residents watched the dramatic scenes from a distance.

“Useless. UDA mazishi,” the youth were heard chanting.

This latest incident happened as Ruto’s popularity continues to wane.

A recent poll by Infotrack showed Ruto’s popularity has been dropping gradually while that of Raila significantly shot up after the hyped Azimio La Umoja Convention on 10 December 2021, where he declared his candidature.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.