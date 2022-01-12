Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – Police in Bondo, Siaya County, are on the spot after a 25-year-old man died mysteriously while in custody.

The deceased young man, identified as Vitalis Okinda, was arrested on January 8 for a minor traffic offence and taken to Bondo police station.

A day later, his family was informed by the police that he had passed on.

His family said he was in good health when he was arrested.

When they viewed his body in the mortuary, they discovered that it had serious injuries.

“He was arrested for a traffic offence and taken to the Bondo Police Station.

“However, a day later police called and said that he had died.

“They arrested him when he was alive and kicking, how he ended up dead remains a mystery to us as a family.

“Police officers who were on duty for the two days he was there should be honest about his death,” a family member lamented.

Another family member took to Twitter to seek justice for the deceased man and said they found his body dumped in the mortuary.

“Bondo police boss, Roseline Chebosho, has however refuted claims that Okinda passed on while in police custody.

“She claims that he fell sick and was rushed to Bondo sub-county hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“He was removed from the cell when he complained that he was sick.

“On arrival at the hospital, the doctor declared him dead,” the police boss said.

Below are photos of the deceased young man who might have died in the hands of rogue cops.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.