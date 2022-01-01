Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Revered blogger Robert Alai has finally revealed the politician who former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will pick as his running mate in the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

Despite declaring his presidential bid last month, Raila, 76, is yet to declare his running mate who will help him vanquish his close competitor, Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto and Raila are the front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is retiring late this year after 10 years of dismal performance.

Speculations had been rife that Raila will pick former Gatanga MP, Peter Kenneth, or Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua, as his running mate, but according to Alai, Baba will not pick either.

Alai said Raila will pick another politician but not Kenneth or Karua.

“Baba will not go for Peter Kenneth or Martha Karua. Might be imposed on him but he is surely not going for them.

“Anyway, we need a campaign secretariat with a proper head to streamline things.

“The chaos we have now isn’t good,” Alai wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST