Monday, January 3, 2022 – Former Head of Public Service, Dr. Richard Leakey, is dead.

The news of his demise was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday through a statement to newsrooms.

Uhuru celebrated Leakey for his prominent role in Kenya’s vibrant civil service where he founded and successfully ran several institutions among them the conservation organization Wildlife Direct.

“Dr. Leakey, a globally renowned Kenyan paleoanthropologist and conservationist, has over the years served our country with distinction in several public service roles among them as Director of the National Museums of Kenya and Chairman of the Kenya Wildlife Service Board of Directors.”

“Besides his career in the public service, Dr. Leakey was known for his prominent role in Kenya’s vibrant civil society.”

“On behalf of the people of Kenya, my family and on my own behalf, I send heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and associates of Dr. Richard Leakey during this difficult period of mourning,” Kenyatta stated.

Leakey’s death came hours after the loss of Sir Charles Njonjo, Kenya’s first post-independence attorney general, who died on Sunday morning and was cremated 3 hours later.

