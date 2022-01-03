Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Amollo Odinga, have been accused of bribing Members of Parliament to pass the controversial Political Parties Amendment bill 2021.

During the special sitting called by Leader of Majority in Parliament, Amos Kimunya, MPs allied to Uhuru and Raila passed sections of the bill with the support of 158 legislators against Deputy President William Ruto‘s team that had 126 MPs.

Endebes MP, Robert Pukose, who is a close confidant of DP Ruto, accused pro handshake MPs of receiving bribes to support the amendment.

Pukose said the MPs were bribed with Sh 100,000 each to support the bill that had the blessing of Uhuru and Raila.

The Political Parties Amendment bill is a motion that is seeking to change the coalition and nomination rules before the general elections are held.

The motion was tabled by Kimunya who is also the Kipipiri Member of Parliament.

