Pursuant to Part V Section 35 of the Universities Act 2012, Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes 2020, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions.

TUTORIAL/JUNIOR RESEARCH FELLOW – GRADE AC 11

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree qualification from accredited and recognized University in the relevant field;

Be registerable for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) or equivalent Doctoral Degree qualification; and

Be registered or registerable with the relevant professional body (where applicable)

Responsibilities

Lecturing in area of specialization in accordance with the curriculum up to Bachelor’s level;

Preparing teaching/learning materials;

Setting, invigilating and marking examination/assignments;

Carrying out research work under the guidance and supervision of a Senior

Preparing students progress reports; and

Preparing publications and/or books

How to Apply

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae with 3 referees, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, national identity card or passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents.

Applicants must also submit the following current documents:

Clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Clearance from a Credit Reference Bureau;

Criminal Investigation Department – (Certificate of Good Conduct);

All applications should be clearly marked with the referenced number of the advertised position and submitted as follows:

Six (6) hard Copies; and Electronic scanned copies in PDF format (as one running document) to be sent to the following e-mail recruitment@kibu.ac.ke by 5pm EAT Monday 31st January,

The Six (6) hard Copies must be submitted on or before Monday 31st January, 2022 and be addressed to:-

The Vice Chancellor,

Kibabii University,

P.O. Box 1699 – 50200,

Bungoma OR

Dropped at:-

Kibabii University – Main Campus Administration Registry, Third Floor Room ABA 308

Please Note:

Kibabii University is an equal opportunity Women, marginalized and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.

The University does not charge any fee for the whole recruitment and selection

Any form of canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification of the candidate

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted