Research Assistant Manager

Position Summary

Kenya Tourism Board – KTB seeks to recruit competent individuals to fill the following positions: KTB Assistant Manager Research.

Brief About Kenya Tourism Board (KTB)

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) is a State Corporation established under the Tourism Act whose mandate is to market Kenya as a tourist destination locally, regionally and internationally. KTB’s marketing strategy includes inspiring the world through a powerful brand Kenya by digital marketing programs that takes advantage of the latest technology and research-based strategies. The position(s) above is key in order to deliver on this strategy and for Kenya to compete effectively with other destinations.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist in developing and implementing KTB’s Research strategy, policies, mission and vision

Prepare the Research budget for approval.

Undertake monitoring and evaluation of marketing performance.

Ensure timely and efficient implementation of Research strategy and Annual Work Plan (AWP) and ensure that departmental performance targets are set and achieved.

Implementing policies to ensure that Research is effectively used to support the business objectives of KTB to increase productivity and increase results in order to ensure internal and external customer satisfaction and ensure seamless interdepartmental linkages.

Identify process improvements in Research that reduce cost, improve quality and allow for the more efficient usage of organizational resources.

Implement Quality Management System within the Research unit.

Support the assessment of market or product opportunities through the delivery of relevant and timely market intelligence

Support the analysis of customer needs and customer satisfaction through specific market research projects: quantitative and qualitative analysis to include client segmentation and making recommendations based on research.

Ability to mine and analyze marketing data from research as an added advantage

Key Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must possess the following:

Six (6) years’ relevant experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Research Applications, Mathematics, Statistics & Economic or its equivalent

Master’s Degree Research Applications, Statistics, Economics, Business Administration or its equivalent

Certificate in project management, monitoring, and evaluation or any relevant field

Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution will be an added advantage

Proficiency in Computer Applications

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to make applications online by 5:00pm 31st January 2022

No hard copy applications will be accepted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit VALID DOCUMENTS to satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and will be required to submit among other documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau

“KTB is an equal opportunity employer and commits to diversity and gender equality.”

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Tourism Board on docs.google.com to apply