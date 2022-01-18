Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 January 2022 – HAKI Africa Director, Khalid Hussein, is demanding immediate investigations into the floating dead bodies of River Yala.

Hussein travelled to Yala in the company of Boniface Mwangi after receiving social media reports of floating dead bodies in the dreaded river.

According to Hussein, the bodies are usually brought in a double cabin pick up and probox and on reaching the bridge, men come out of the vehicles, pick the bodies and throw them over the bridge into the river.

A local resident identified as Okero revealed that since July 2021, he has removed 31 bodies from River Yala.

On 10th October 2021, he retrieved 10 bodies.

The bodies were neatly packed in sacks and sealed like a parcel.

Okero is paid by the police to retrieve the bodies.

Boniface Mwangi, who accompanied Haki Africa Director to River Yala, shared a chilling video of bodies dumped in the river.

Watch the chilling below.

