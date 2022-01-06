Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HFC Limited, an integrated property and financial solutions provider has exciting opportunities in our Retail Banking Division. We are seeking for talented, dynamic, self-driven and results oriented individuals who are committed to performance excellence and participating in our growth strategy.

The Relationship Manager Trade Finance will be responsible for the following;

The role holder will be the principal contact between a designated portfolio of mainly Trade Sector – Infrastructure, Water and Energy in order to drive business, manage sector profitability growth and maximize revenue. He/she will be responsible for the management of Client relationships to deliver products and services.

Understanding the needs of his/her clients and developing tailored solutions to meet these needs using the Bank’s suite of products and services targeted to the segment.

Managing his/her clients across the financing cycle, ensuring compliance with the Bank’s internal policies, regulatory guidelines

Responsibilities

Strategy

Support the drive of growth and opportunities in the assigned sectors.

Responsible for developing a detailed strategy that would enable him/her grow and maintain a customer portfolio that will ensure the delivery of the business targets in accordance with the Department’s annual performance plans.

Managing a portfolio of SME/Commercial banking customers, with accountability for sales, service, risk and operational delivery and acquisition of new to bank customers

Business Development

The Manager is responsible for effectively executing all the agreed business development and growth strategies in accordance with the long, medium and short term plans of the Bank and as set by the Head of SME/Commercial Banking. This will be done through active portfolio management and development by maintaining & growing existing income sources and meeting set targets for new business.

Credit

Responsible for building a high-quality client portfolio by effectively managing clients across the entire financing cycle.

Customers / Stakeholders

Deliver a high quality service by owning customer engagement, striving for excellence in all interactions with (prospective) customer or other professionals, and always acting according to the highest professional standards.

Ensure that client plans are co-ordinated and the respective support teams are in place with Critical Account objectives accepted, where applicable.

Take a proactive approach to client planning across the portfolio collaborating with product partners and senior management, as appropriate.

Establish an effective working relationship with the Risk Management teams, in order to validate the accuracy of the customer risk profile.

Ensure early identification of problem relationships and take action where there are potential and existing problem accounts to protect HFC interests.

Portfolio management and Collection

Monitor facility accounts in arrears and work with the relevant Bank staff to reduce the portfolio at risk, and work with the Collections Unit to develop and implement recovery processes.

Contact the client immediately (meeting him/her in person if required) in the event of non-payment of a facility installment, and, if not resolved, take subsequent actions to recover credit in arrears according to Bank procedures.

To continuously be reassessing risks associated with the sector the client is in and inherent in the business, taking account of changing economic or market conditions, legal and regulatory requirements, operating procedures and practices, management restructurings

Conduct consistent monitoring of deals to prevent defaults on client’s payment, alterations in the client’s business, and to be aware of forthcoming client’s financial needs.

Conduct review of the sector performance, addressing key mitigants and growth opportunities in the sectors.

Operations/Compliance

Responsible for ensuring that his/her assigned portfolio is in compliance with Bank policies.

Minimum Qualifications, Knowledge and Experience

Business related degree from an accredited university preferably with a major in Finance, Marketing and/or Economics.

At least five (5) years’ experience in banking, with proven experience of at least two (2) years in a similar position or at least 3 years banking experience and sales/marketing background, where he/she managed a portfolio of SME or Commercial/Corporate Banking clients.

Experience managing borrowing customers and analyzing financing proposals, especially for SME.

Key Competencies and Skills

Ability to work independently under strict deadlines.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Analytical and basic accounting skills.

Demonstrated good planning and organisation skills.

Strong leadership and management skills.

Selling, persuasion and negotiation skills

Report writing and presentation skills.

Team player and must have integrity

How to Apply

Application Deadline: 10th January 2022

Apply for the job here