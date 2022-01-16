Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Pan Africa Christian University, a Chartered Private University, is seeking to fill the positions outlined below from suitable candidates.

Applicants must be born again Christians and active members of a local Church.

Job Title: Registrar – Administration and Planning

This position reports to the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Planning) and shall support the setting of the strategic direction of the Administration, Finance and Planning Division through the development and implementation of sound financial and administrative policies and strategies in order to realize the University’s vision, mission and strategic objectives.

Minimum Requirements:

Be a holder of a PhD in Business Administration or Social Sciences or related field with over 10 years work experience, preferably in a University setting.

Be a registered member of relevant professional body

Must have served as Deputy Registrar -Administration for a minimum of 5years, preferably in a University setting or similar position in related institutions.

Have sound background of Strategy, Administration and HR Management as applicable in a University setting.

Should be conversant with modern management techniques including Information Technology.

Manifest ability and leadership skills to effectively co-ordinate the administrative functions of a University

Excellent communication, interpersonal, organizational and analytical skills.

Be of highest ethical standards, integrity, accountability and professionalism.

Understand and adhere to PAC University Statement of Faith.

Key Responsibilities for the Registrar – Administration and Planning

Support the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, Finance and Planning.

Effectively co-ordinate the Administration & Planning functions in the University;

Provide leadership, direction and supervision of all administrative staff within the division.

Ensure development and implementation of the University policies and guidelines in human resource, procurement, administrative policies and appropriate procedures to ensure efficient performance and delivery of services in line with the University’s Business plan and the Strategic Plan.

Promote the professional development of Faculty and Administrative Staff; participate in and oversee the selection, hiring, retention, performance evaluation and other personnel decisions associated with Faculty and Administrative Staff.

Lead the preparation of annual work plans, performance management and reviews of the University’s strategic plan.

Capital projects management in a manner that respects the University budget and planning processes and complies with best practice guidelines related to procurement and contracting.

Take responsibility for all aspects of the planning, development and quality control of the administrative services of the University.

Fully participate in various governance organs such as the University Council and the Management Board among other committees and sub committees; offer leadership and direction to those committees appointed as the Chair.

Represent PAC University in various forums and maintain links with affiliate colleges and other necessary organizations as advised by the Deputy Vice Chancellor and the Vice Chancellor.

Any other duties as may be assigned by the Supervisor(s)

Thank you for visiting our website http://www.pacuniversity.ac.ke

If you believe you are the right candidate for any of the above positions, kindly send your application letter and detailed Curriculum Vitae to The Vice Chancellor, Pan Africa Christian University, email to jobs@pacuniversity.ac.ke;

The position applied for must be clearly stated on the subject.

To reach us not later than Wednesday, 26th January 2022.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pan Africa Christian University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.