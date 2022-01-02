Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 January 2022 – Eight people have been confirmed dead after a matatu they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident Sunday morning along the busy Eldoret- Webuye Highway.

According to Kakamega County Police Commander, Hassan Barua, the ill-fated matatu that was heading to Nairobi, rammed into a stationary truck at the Musembe area.

The reckless lorry driver did not put any sign after the truck stalled along the busy highway.

Eight people, including the driver of the matatu, died on the spot while the rest who survived were rushed to the Webuye Sub-County Hospital.

“The matatu, part of the 2NK Sacco, was heading to Nairobi from Bungoma when it hit the lorry from behind at Musembe. Our officers rushed the injured passengers to Webuye Sub-County Hospital,” Barua said.

Below are photos of the grisly road accident.

