Receptionist

Jaqanaz Resort is an Oasis of Calm and Peace. We are located in Narumoru town and sandwiched between the snow capped Mount Kenya and the sprawling Aberdare Ranges. This is a comfortable two hour drive from the capital city Nairobi, through the rich agricultural region of Mount Kenya.

Summary

Reporting to the Front Office Supervisor this position will deliver a friendly, efficient customer service and create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all Jaqanaz Resort guests, with the key aim of retaining and attracting new customers.

Job Specification

A certificate in Front Office Operations or any other related course.

1 year experience in a busy front office desk.

Friendly, social and pleasant personality.

Be able to work unsupervised in a busy environment.

Excellent time-keeping and communication skills.

A good team player who builds and maintains good relationships with all team members.

Method of Application

Submit your CV, and Application to recruit@jaqanazresort.co.ke

Use the title of the position as the subject of the email.