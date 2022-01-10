Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 January 2022 – If you are having a bad day, this hilarious joke that has been trending will just brighten up your moods.

Read, EH!EH”.

Ruto, Raila, and Wavinya Ndeti are flying from Mombasa together with a grade 2 pupil.

All of a sudden the plane catches fire and the four have to find a way of rescuing themselves.

Wavinya realizes there are only three parachutes in the plane, and before yalindwele sipite, she takes one parachute and jumps out.

Ruto looks at Raila and the small kid and says, “si mnajuwa tu mimi sipangwingwi!” and with those words, he grabs a parachute from the kid and jumps out shouting, “mimi nimejipanga bwana!”

Raila, old and stranded looks at the small boy and says. “I am now an old man, I have done much and am satisfied with my job. Here, take this parachute and jump out. Save yourself, young man”

The little boy looks at baba and says, “There is no need for that, there are two parachutes for us.”

Amazed, Raila asked, “But how? There were only three parachutes?”

The little boy smiled and answered, “Inawezekana, what Ruto grabbed from me was my school bag.”

In whose hands are we safe?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.