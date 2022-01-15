Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 15, 2022 – It appears Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala has scared former MP Ababu Namwamba to death.

This is after Namwamba bolted out of the Budalangi parliamentary race for fear of being defeated by Wanjala, who is now the right-hand man of ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Western Kenya.

The Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) now joins a growing list of politicians who will not contest for any elective seat in August 2022.

Speaking during an interview, Namwamba refuted reports implying that he will vie for a seat in the upcoming General Election, adding that he intends to work closely with Deputy President William Ruto to actualize his presidential ambitions.

The CAS believes that DP Ruto is best suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when the Head of State’s term ends.

“I am going to be working very closely with Ruto to deliver his presidency. I believe he offers this country a fresh beginning.

“I believe this country is at the cusp of a new start that has a paradigm shift in how the affairs of Kenya can be managed,” Namwamba stated.

The CAS dismissed claims that he was backing DP Ruto with hopes of being part of the team that will form the next government.

“We have an election to win and we are determined to win it by doing everything constitutionally permitted to have Ruto elected the fifth president of Kenya.

“After that whoever he decides to work with and where will be is his prerogative,” he added.

