Monday, January 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has mocked Deputy President William Ruto and his chaotic rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

According to Junior, yesterday’s chaotic rally proved that UDA had no numbers since it was just attended by a handful of people.

This comes barely three days after Ruto’s son, Nick Ruto, ridiculed One Kenya Alliance (OKA), accusing them of wasting time on meetings and discussions and being unable to agree on their flag bearer.

“After this grueling event they will take some time off to watch the Afcon Match.”

“Later on, they’ll organise a retreat to discuss suitable time for the next retreat to choose a presidential candidate and his deputy from amongst themselves.”

“A very interesting political just of our time,” posted Nick.

During the Jacaranda rally, Ruto was faced with hooliganism after rowdy youths pelted stones at the meeting.

The incident, however, did not interrupt the DP’s meeting as the rally went on as planned.

In his address, the DP accused Raila of having a penchant for hiring youths to cause violence at his meetings.

Ruto said the ODM leader is known for planning violence, adding that it is time he stops misusing the youths.

“Shame on you bwana kitendawili for hiring youths to come and stone people here. You won’t intimidate us with violence,” Ruto said.

”You planned violence in Kondele, you have come here again in Embakasi to mobilise youths to stone us. We will not allow you to instill fear in the people of Kenya by using violence”.

