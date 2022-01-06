Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has promised to resettle all internally displaced persons in Rift Valley who were chased from their land in the aftermath of the deadly 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Speaking during the burial of Nakuru’s second mayor Joseck Thuo, Raila waded into the emotive topic of tribal clashes and internal displacement, saying he is the best candidate to unite the country and heal the long-running ethnic animosities, particularly in the politically volatile Rift Valley region.

He pledged that if he wins, his government will address the issues affecting the IDPs, saying he will ensure that victims of the 2007/2008 post-election violence return to their farms.

“We will ensure Kenyans are free to live in any part of the country without fear.

“We want all tribes be it Kikuyu, Luo, Luhya, Gusii, or Kalenjin can live and work anywhere in this country without being harassed,” he said.

“We will ensure that those properties taken away by others are restored. The days of IDPs are over!” he said amid cheers.

“These days I preach the gospel of Azimio La Umoja because we need a united country,” he added.

This is set to be a difficult task since not only have the IDPs already been compensated but also the local communities in Rift Valley continue to be hostile to them, making it difficult to be resettled.

The Kenyan DAILY POST