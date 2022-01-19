Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – It appears former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has adopted Deputy President William Ruto’s approach ahead of the August polls.

This is after his ODM brigade issued fresh demands to the Azimio La Umoja affiliate parties.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the ODM brigade from Western, led by Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, told President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party and other smaller parties to fold and join Raila’s ODM.

He stated that ODM, being the mother party of the newly formed political bus, will put its foot down to raise Raila’s chances of winning the presidency come August.

“We are going to stamp our authority as the mother party of Azimio la Umoja. We will flex our muscles properly,” Amisi stated.

He stated that ODM’s quest was not only to ensure that their party leader succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta but also to register a political clean-sweep in the region.

“We are all in agreement on who we will support for the presidency but we will not leave the other seats to anyone.

“We are not bargaining. In fact, we are calling other candidates to dissolve their parties and join ODM,” he remarked.

Notably, they also assured other affiliate parties in the region including the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) of a free and fair nomination process, should they dissolve.

The declaration comes at a time when the political outfit’s dominance faces threat from the Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya under the leadership of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, who have been reluctant to join Azimio.

The Kenyan DAILY POST