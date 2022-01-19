Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, excited a crowd after he made a promise over the ongoing mass voter registration.

Speaking at City Hall, Nairobi County yesterday, the ODM leader urged the electorate to register as voters, promising to facilitate the process.

Raila stated that they were willing to release more funds to the electoral body to facilitate the registration of voters even at night.

“There is no sleeping. Every morning, get up early and go there to register and even if these people (IEBC) want to work until the night it is okay. Money is there and we shall release it,” he stated.

The ODM boss was forced to pause his speech as the crowd cheered him even as Nairobi Governor, Anne Kananu, led other dignitaries in giving the former premier a standing ovation.

At the same time, Raila stated that Azimio had an upper hand in the city, adding that he intended to add one million voters.

“Here in Nairobi in 2017, I got over 900,000 votes and Uhuru got over 700,000.

“If you add the two you get around 1.6 million votes. We want that number to get to over two million.”

“That is why I don’t want you to take 400,000 or 500,000 votes. I want you to push it to around one million,” he stated.

The former PM explained that he needed his troops to rally behind his presidential bid even as the country heads to the polls in less than eight months.

The statement by the ODM leader comes after IEBC officially launched the second mass voter registration on Monday, January 17, which is scheduled to run till February 6.

The Kenyan DAILY POST