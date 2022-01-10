Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, has finally declared who he will support for president between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto in the upcoming general election.

Speaking yesterday, Sakaja announced that he is open to working with Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls.

This comes barely a month after city residents asked Senator Sakaja to join William Rujto’s UDA party.

Sakaja, who is eying the Nairobi gubernatorial seat, said he trusts the leadership of Musalia Mudavadi and that he will work with any presidential hopeful that the ANC party leader will forge ties with, including Ruto.

“I trust the leadership of Musalia Mudavad. If he sees it fit to team up with William Ruto or any other leader, I will go with him,” Sakaja said.

He exuded confidence that Mudavadi will make the right choice, saying he will support the ANC leader regardless of whether he will form a partnership with other presidential front runners or will go it alone.

“I am not a fair-weather friend, that I am supporting him only if he stands alone.

“Of course, that will be my ideal situation, but I will trust his judgment and choice,” Sakaja said.

His remarks come at a time when Ruto is piling pressure on Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, to join UDA.

