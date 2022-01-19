Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – One of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s lieutenants has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of trying to jeopardize the Azimio La Umoja movement ahead of the August 9th General Election.

Commenting on Twitter on Wednesday, flamboyant lawyer Donald Kipkorir said it is wrong for Uhuru to try to force One Kenya Alliance(OKA) leaders to support Raila’s bid.

Impeccable sources say Uhuru has been forcing Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula, to support Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in August.

But according to Kipkorir, Uhuru should not force the three OKA principals to support Raila because they can add nothing to his basket.

“Why House State is enamored with & forcing OKA principals to support Raila Odinga is beyond my pay-grade.

“Kalonzo yes, may add Baba 500,000 votes but Musalia won’t even deliver 50,000.

“But Baba will win without oka principals. Please State House, let Baba choose his Co-Principals,” Kipkorir tweeted.

