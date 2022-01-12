Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i and his Foreign Affairs Counterpart, Rachael Omamo, will be the first casualties of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s government if he wins the presidency in August.

According to a local daily, Raila held a five-hour meeting with coast governors on Friday, where they discussed having the positions held by Matiang’i and Omamo given to the Coast region in August.

The governors, who were from ODM and Wiper Democratic Movement parties, agreed to rally their support behind Raila Odinga’s presidential bid and in return get two powerful Cabinet slots – Internal Security and Foreign Affairs Cabinet posts.

“After a five-hour meeting, governors from ODM and Wiper led over 600 ODM delegates and supporters from other parties to declare their support for Raila’s 2022 presidential bid,”

“But the leaders tabled a raft of demands among them a guarantee that Coast will get Internal Security and Foreign Affairs Cabinet posts.

“The region is pushing for a legally binding pre-election deal with Raila,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST