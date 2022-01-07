Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – One of the loyal lieutenants of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has admitted that if Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, joins Deputy President William Ruto, Jakom’s fortunes in Western Kenya will dwindle and his chances of becoming fifth President of Kenya in August will fade away.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Tongaren MP, Dr. Eseli Simiyu, said Raila has for decades controlled the Western region but if Mudavadi joins Ruto, this will complicate his chances of winning the election.

Simiyu, who is the new secretary-general for the Democratic Alliance party allied to Raila’s Azimio La Umoja Movement, said Musalia is determined to crush Raila’s fortunes in the region and “teach him a lesson.”

“Musalia and Wetang’ula are now joined at the hip in their plans to divide the Western Kenya vote bloc to Ruto’s advantage,” Simiyu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST