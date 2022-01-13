Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is facing fierce rebellion in his Nyanza backyard after a section of the electorate said they will not support his presidential bid in August.

In a video clip that has since gone viral, the residents who decamped from Raila‘s Orange Democratic Movement and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance said it is not a criminal offense to support the second in command and vowed to drum up support for his presidency in 2022.

The leaders who addressed a conference in Siaya County, said there are more than 50,000 residents who have abandoned Raila and joined Ruto’s UDA.

They also urged Raila Odinga and his ODM lieutenants to stop using youths to cause violence during the August 9 Presidential election.

The leaders concluded that they are confident that DP Ruto will get more than 1.5 million votes in the Nyanza region during the highly contested presidential election.

Here is the video of Luo community leaders endorsing DP Ruto’s bid and demonising Raila

The Kenyan DAILY POST