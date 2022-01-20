Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential hopeful, Jimi Wanjigi, has accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of betraying him despite funding his presidential campaigns in 2013 and 2017.

Addressing a press conference outside Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday, Wanjigi, who was arrested over land fraud on Tuesday, blamed his woes on President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Wanjigi compared Raila to the Biblical Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus after receiving 30 pieces of silver from the chief priests.

The businessman turned politician claimed Raila changed his character after joining the government and forgot the people who stood by him when he was the leader of the Opposition.

“I say here today that my friend Raila Odinga is Judas Iscariot who, after getting 30 pieces of silver, betrayed Jesus,” he said.

According to him, the ODM chief had betrayed the truth and justice he used to stand for in the past.

“When I say betrayal, I mean betrayal of many of those who have no voice, those who have died for a course that was better than what one he is saying today,” he said.

