Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – A vocal Member of Parliament from Western Kenya has admitted that the 2022 presidential election is a two-horse race pitting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Tuesday when he accompanied DP Ruto on his second day of Western Kenya, Bumula Member of Parliament, Mwambu Mabonga, said Raila is a horse but a tired one and he will be defeated by Ruto who he said is a strong horse.

The MP also said that the Luhya community had rallied behind the ODM leader for a long time and it was now time for it to consider supporting somebody else.

“There will be two horses in the upcoming elections.

“However, one horse is very tired,” said Mabonga.

The legislator also acknowledged that Raila had worked hard in his journey to the State House but he had failed on several attempts.

He concluded by urging the former premier to retire from politics and pave the way for young leaders like Ruto and Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

