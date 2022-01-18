Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has once again attacked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing him of being a state project.

According to Malala, the government is using taxpayers’ money to campaign for the former Prime Minister.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Malala, who is a close confidant of Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, said Governors who are supporting Raila Odinga are being threatened by the state to support Raila or be prosecuted over corruption dealings in their respective counties.

Malala spoke a day after 30 out of 47 Governors endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, saying he is the best man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August since he is the father of devolution in Kenya.

Malala further said the 30 governors are political rejects and have no support in the ground.

“I saw governors lining up and flanking the right honourable Raila Odinga but when you look at the combination of those governors it doesn’t reflect the real voter on the ground because governors do not hold a view to vote for their respective counties,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST