Monday, January 10, 2022 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has revealed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been sending emissaries to convince him to support his presidential bid in August.

Speaking during a function in the Kabuchai constituency on Sunday, Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya party leader, said Raila Odinga betrayed him and he cannot support his presidential bid no matter what.

Wetangula said Raila has double-crossed him many times and he cannot work with him in August.

“He deceived me after I had remained with him for such a long time.

“I can’t uphold him once more,” Wetangula said.

“Regardless of whether he sends as many individuals as he can to persuade me, he can’t win my backing once more,” Wetangula added.

Wetangula further said he can support other presidential candidates but not Raila.

“I can even support Deputy President William Ruto but not Raila,” the vocal Senator told his supporters.

