Thursday, January 20, 2022 – A new poll conducted by Star Newspaper has shown that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has closed the gap and will be the next President of Kenya after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Though Raila Odinga has been trailing in several opinion polls, the poll by the Star Newspaper shows that Raila is the man to beat during the August 9th General Election.

In the poll, the publication had asked, “If elections were held today, who would you vote for as President?”

They listed Raila , Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

Over 60,000 Kenyans voted and 55 percent said they will support Raila Odinga.

38.5 percent supported Ruto’s bid, while 4.2 percent and 2.3 percent supported Mudavadi and Kalonzo respectively.

Here is the screenshot of the poll showing Raila Odinga leading and Ruto trailing badly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.