Friday, January 7, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, celebrated his 77th birthday today in a colourful ceremony at the Bomas of Kenya attended by youths from Nairobi County and a host of leaders from his Azimio La Umoja movement.

In his speech, Raila narrated how he and late former Kiharu MP, Kenneth Matiba, were detained in the 1980s and 1990s while fighting for the second liberation.

The former Prime Minister also castigated Deputy President William Ruto, whom he accused of stealing billions of taxpayers’ money and later giving the money as handouts in his presidential campaigns.

Raila said Ruto earns a salary of Sh 2million per month yet he donates over 100 million in church and harambees monthly, meaning the money has been donating is money stolen from public coffers.

The ODM boss said even Safaricom Limited, which is the most profitable firm in the country, is not in a position to fund harambees that DP Ruto holds.

Raila stated that the DP should be in prison since such incidents are taken seriously in countries such as China.

“Askofu hana gari, tumeleta gari kwa askofu. Kila mwezi jamaa anatoa pesa za harambee shilingi millioni laki moja, mshahara wake ni millioni mbili.

“Hata safaricom hawezj kufanya harambee hivyo.

“Hawa watu wanatakikana wawe ndani ya jela si nje hapa. Ukijaribu hayo China utaingia ndani ya jela,” Raila said.

