Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has officially reached out to ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his FORD Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, over the possibility of forming a coalition.

This was confirmed by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina who stated that the party is willing to listen to ANC and FORD-Kenya and form a coalition ahead of August 9, 2022, General Elections, contrary to Ruto’s earlier stand against coalitions.

“In case they accept it, we will listen to them because, as UDA, we are a democratic party that does not give demands.

“Yes, anyone who wants to support us has to join UDA, but we will listen to ANC and Ford Kenya,” Maina stated.

This comes days after DP Ruto hinted at wooing the two One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals to his camp.

During an interview on December 28, 2021, the second in command hinted at talks with Mudavadi and Wetangula.

“Even when I am talking to Musalia Mudavadi, as I ask him to work together, for that meeting, I am leading the UDA party.”

“Even when I send a campaign outside Musalia’s house, I tell the people there that the party that will form the government is UDA and they should join it,” DP Ruto said.

The DP urged the two leaders to carefully make a decision on their coalition partners.

“The most important thing is that we need to work together to win the coming election. I will personally look for Mudavadi and Wetang’ula so that we can make a final decision,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST