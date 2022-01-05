Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has today appointed Laikipia County Governor, Nderitu Muriithi, as the chairman of his presidential campaigns.

In a statement issued by Raila Odinga’s campaign board, Elizabeth Omeyo, who is a renowned fashion designer, was also appointed as secretary of the campaign committee.

Raila, 76, is currently assembling a formidable campaign team to challenge Deputy President William Ruto, who is his close competitor, according to a recent opinion poll conducted by Infotrak.

Muriithi, who is former President Mwai Kibaki’s nephew, is among the influential leaders from the Mt Kenya region who are supporting Raila’s bid in 2022.

Others include, Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

Jimmy Kibaki is also among Mt Kenya professionals who have endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid in 2022.

