Friday, January 7, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has urged Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to stop attacking senior government officials like Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

For more than a year, Ruto and his allies have been attacking Kibicho, who is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s most trusted loyalists from the Mt Kenya region.

Ngirici, who has since dumped DP Ruto and United Democratic Alliance(UDA), said as a Kirinyaga leader, she will not allow Kibicho to be insulted.

“It is unfortunate that MPs accompanying DP Ruto in his political tours have been insulting and attacking state officers and local leaders perceived to be anti-hustler movement,” Ngirici said.

The bold iron lady, who has since endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, said that she will work with Kibicho to ensure no one insults a government officer.

“Our people must now protect government officials from unwarranted attacks by politicians allied to the DP.

“I will defend and work with them including PS Kibicho,” she said.

Ngirici is vying for Kirinyaga’s gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

She will battle out with incumbent governor, Anne Waiguru who will vie on UDA party ticket.

