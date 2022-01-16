Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has announced that she will be vying for Kirinyaga’s gubernatorial seat in the August polls on an independent ticket.

Speaking on Saturday in Kirinyaga, Ngirici maintained that she was determined to fight for the seat alone after defecting from United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party in December.

Ngirici also castigated Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for belittling small parties in the Mt Kenya region.

“Do not insult us for not being in parties, or go around dismissing parties which are not as big as yours, labelling them ‘village parties’,” Ngirici said.

“These ‘village parties’ ndizo zitaleta leaders kwa National Assembly, the Senate, na hata governors,” Ngirici added.

Ngirici further noted that Kirinyaga people will not elect leaders being imposed on them by the bullish leaders.

“Mtikata endeleeni kututukana but that will be at the disadvantage of the person you are pushing to us, hatutamchagua,” She said in reference to DP Ruto allies who have been insulting her for dumping UDA.

