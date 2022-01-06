Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman representative, Purity Wangui Ngirici, has hinted at her next move after dumping Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Taking to her socials yesterday, Ngirici echoed words from the Mt Kenya forum comprising of former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua, and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, noting how the region has the numbers to sway the presidential election in a particular direction.

“The interests of Mt Kenya can’t be dictated by outsiders.

“It’s only through partnerships and election of independent-minded leaders that Mt. Kenya will benefit,” she stated.

The Woman representative added that the Deputy President slot would come from the region – but affirmed that they would avoid the frosty relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

“We as the mountain might produce a Deputy President but we can only be sure that he/she shall be respected if we have a formidable coalition.”

“This is the voice equally being echoed by H.E William Kabogo, Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri, Hon. Martha Karua , H.E Kiraitu Murungi and Hon. Moses Kuria who have political parties that some quarters are referring to as tribal arrangements.”

“We might not be producing a president in 2022 but we have the numbers to determine who becomes the president. Respect the mountain,” she stated.

Ngirici has been at loggerheads with Kirinyaga’s incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru as the two are set to clash for the seat in the coming 2022 General Election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST