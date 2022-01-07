Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Hustlers in Githurai are up in arms against Deputy President William Ruto for lying to them.

This is after Ruto pledged to give them Ksh2 million to support their business but failed to deliver.

The group claimed they were mobilized by Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura to attend Ruto’s meeting at his Karen residence, where he sold his hustler narrative and presidential ambitions.

During the meeting, the DP promised that he would give the Githurai business community Ksh2 million, which would be handed to the leaders and they would later distribute the money or invest in a money generating project.

According to the leaders, they were told to wait for a week and the money would be deposited to them.

The transport sector was to receive Ksh1 million and the market sector would get Ksh1 million as per the agreement reached with DP Ruto.

However, things have since gone quiet and Ruto is not responding to them.

They have now called on Ruto to be truthful, noting that he should not make pledges he knows he will not fulfill.

“We never got that money and it is very wrong for a leader to make promises that they don’t intend to fulfill.

“These are the same leaders who want to be elected and lead this country but they can’t honor their words.

“If they can’t do the small things, will they handle the big responsibilities for the whole of Kenya?” They posed.

Similar protests were witnessed in Makueni and Mombasa late last year after Ruto failed to honour his pledges.

