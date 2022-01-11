Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Program Assistant
Department: Community Service Centre (CSC)
Reporting to: Program Manager
Basic Job Summary
Responsible for assisting in provision of administrative support to the Community Service Centre team and maintaining productive relations with relevant stakeholders involved in University projects and programs
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Assist and facilitate Service to Society initiatives and programs with departments in Strathmore University.
- Assist in planning and organizing Service to Society activities for Strathmore University students
- Organize and schedule work camps and trainings for respective groups of volunteers
- Assist in maintaining productive relations with relevant stakeholders involved in the Service to Society Initiatives
- Assist in the administrative duties in the community service center office
- Any other duties that may be assigned by the director.
Minimum Academic Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in any related field from a recognized institution
- Evidence of engagement in community projects
Required Experience:
- Minimum of two years’ experience working with community service initiatives
- Experience working in an institution of higher learning will be an added advantage
Competencies and Attributes
- Team Player
- Problem Solving Skills
- Strong Interpersonal Skills
- Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills
- Organizational Skills
- Computer Literacy Skills
- Basic Accountancy skills
How To Apply
Are you qualified for this position and interested in working with us? We would like to hear from you. Kindly send us a copy of your updated resume and letter of application (ONLY) quoting “Program Assistant” on the subject line to recruitment@strathmore.edu by 12th January 2022.
Due to the large number of applications we may receive, kindly note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Please be advised that Strathmore University is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>