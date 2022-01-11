Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Assistant

Department: Community Service Centre (CSC)

Reporting to: Program Manager

Basic Job Summary

Responsible for assisting in provision of administrative support to the Community Service Centre team and maintaining productive relations with relevant stakeholders involved in University projects and programs

Duties & Responsibilities:

Assist and facilitate Service to Society initiatives and programs with departments in Strathmore University.

Assist in planning and organizing Service to Society activities for Strathmore University students

Organize and schedule work camps and trainings for respective groups of volunteers

Assist in maintaining productive relations with relevant stakeholders involved in the Service to Society Initiatives

Assist in the administrative duties in the community service center office

Any other duties that may be assigned by the director.

Minimum Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in any related field from a recognized institution

Evidence of engagement in community projects

Required Experience:

Minimum of two years’ experience working with community service initiatives

Experience working in an institution of higher learning will be an added advantage

Competencies and Attributes

Team Player

Problem Solving Skills

Strong Interpersonal Skills

Strong Verbal and Written Communication Skills

Organizational Skills

Computer Literacy Skills

Basic Accountancy skills

How To Apply

Are you qualified for this position and interested in working with us? We would like to hear from you. Kindly send us a copy of your updated resume and letter of application (ONLY) quoting “Program Assistant” on the subject line to recruitment@strathmore.edu by 12th January 2022.

Due to the large number of applications we may receive, kindly note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be advised that Strathmore University is an equal opportunity employer and does NOT ask for money from applicants under any circumstances during its recruitment process. Interested applicants are encouraged to exercise caution upon receiving any such interview opportunity that requires payment of any money.