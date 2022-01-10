Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan scholar and political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has poured cold water on the apology issued by Deputy President William Ruto over sentiments made by his ally and Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, on Saturday.

During the mammoth rally at Eldoret Sports Ground on Saturday, Linturi called on Uasin Gishu County residents to remove Madoadoa, who are not supporting Ruto’s presidential quest in August.

“Sisi tunataka kuwa kwa serikali inayokuja lakini nawaambia watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na Kenya na kile nawaomba ni kwamba madoadoa yale mliyonayo hapa muweze kuondoa. “Hatuwezi kuwa tukisimama na William Ruto kule Mt Kenya na mko na wengine hapa hawasikii na hawawezi ungana naye,” Linturi said.

DP Ruto, on Monday, apologised to Kenyans over Linturi’s remarks and warned his allies against using language that polarises Kenyans.

However, Mutua, who is also a distinguished law professor at Buffalo Law School, said Ruto’s apology is not enough and if he meant well for Kenyans, he must expel Linturi from United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“Sen @mithika_Linturicalls for ethnic cleansing. He “apologizes.” Then DP @WilliamsRuto“apologizes” to “Kenyans” for Mr. Linturi’s vile comments.

“Was Mr. Linturi a dupe? Is Mr. Ruto sincere? If so, he must kick Mr. Linturi out of UDA.

“And the law must make an example of him,” Makau Mutua, who is a close of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST