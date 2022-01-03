Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Renowned Kenyan scholar and political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed what will happen if Deputy President William Ruto wins the upcoming presidential election.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Makau, who is SUNY Distinguished Professor and Margaret W. Wong Professor at Buffalo Law School, claimed Ruto will abolish presidential term limits when he assumes the presidency.

He further said Ruto will create a deeply corrupt one-man dictatorship and one-party ethnostate, a sovereign state of which citizenship is restricted to members of a particular racial or ethnic group.

Also, the law scholar claimed the second in command will impede the independence of the press and the judiciary.

“I FEAR that if elected President DP @WilliamsRuto will ABOLISH term limits, create a deeply corrupt one-man dictatorship and a one-party ethno-state, kill the press, end judicial independence, detain and exile real/perceived critics, and subject dissenters to unspeakable acts,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST