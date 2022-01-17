Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said Deputy President William Ruto’s rising popularity should worry former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he accused of holding meetings without strategizing on how to stop the second in command.

Manyora, who appeared on Citizen TV on Monday morning, said DP Ruto has strategized well and he may soon convince One Kenya Alliance leaders to join his fold.

OKA leaders are Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya supremo Moses Wetangula and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi.

Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said if DP Ruto manages to convince Mudavadi, Kalonzo, and Wetangula to join his camp, Uhuru and Raila will lose the August 9th Presidential election.

“There’s nothing as OKA, they are just a holding ground. If we leave Mudavadi & Kalonzo on their own, DP Ruto would easily pounce on them and this will spell doom for Uhuru and Raila,” Manyora said.

