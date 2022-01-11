Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 11 January 2022 – Over the weekend, Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, celebrated her 35th birthday in style.

The posh birthday party hosted in a lavish garden was attended by her close friends, who mostly come from wealthy families, and fellow business associates.

The beautiful heiress wore a white dress while the venue of the party was adorned with purple and gold décor that depicted pure class and affluence.

She even flew a chef from France to cook for the guests.

Below are photos of her memorable birthday party.

