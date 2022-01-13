Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei, is currently one of the most sought-after vernacular media personalities in the country.

Kiengei runs a morning show on Kameme FM that has a huge audience and according to trusted sources, he is one of the highest-paid Kikuyu radio presenters.

He exhibits a flamboyant lifestyle on social media thanks to his fat pay cheque but before glitz and glamour, he was a broke and struggling comedian.

Kiengei shared his throwback photos when he was a street comedian to inspire his fans.

“Kama Mungu alinikumbuka,usife moyo maono yako kuna siku yatatimia…….When I was doing on road comedies i knew deep inside me that “ipo siku”,” he captioned the photos.

Kiengei’s life has completely changed.

Below are photos of his current flamboyant lifestyle.

