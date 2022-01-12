Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – Former Nairobi Diaries socialite, Aliiptisam alias Arab Princess, has announced that she is vying for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat.

The sassy socialite seeks to unseat Esther Passaris using ODM ticket.

She shot to fame through Nairobi Diaries show that used to air on K24TV.

She was best known for her nasty attitude.

It’s alleged that her fancy lifestyle is sponsored by old white men.

Her campaign slogan reads, “Hustle Usichoke,”.

See more of her photos below.

