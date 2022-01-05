Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 05 January 2022 – Flamboyant city businessman, Sadat Muhindi, escaped death by a whisker after he was involved in a grisly road accident.

Sadat took to social media and posted a video of his badly damaged Mercedes Benz being towed.

He thanked God for saving his life and revealed the accident was very fatal.

“I have realized that my life is in the Hands of God, And Even with the Above, ( see pictures) I say God is Good, He Protected me according to Psalm 91:3-6

“The accident was very fatal, but God…..saved me, his angels shielded me from the impact.

Let’s keep Trusting God. ( SHALLAH),” he wrote and shared the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.