Thursday, January 20, 2022 – The National Police Service has responded to a letter written to President Uhuru Kenyatta by Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, over the chaos that rocked the DP’s rallies recently.

In the letter addressed to the President, who chairs the National Security Council, Ruto’s allies accused the state of complicity in investigating the cases of violence that had been witnessed in a number of their rallies, including last Sunday where the DP was stoned at Jacaranda Grounds.

But in response, the police, through their spokesman Bruno Shioso, trashed Ruto’s party, saying the allegations were baseless and meant to hurt the reputation of the police force.

“Reference is made to a letter by the United Democratic Alliance alleging the complicity of the National Police Service in instances of violence involving the party.”

“The allegations are utterly baseless and false in nature and are maliciously intended to injure the reputation of the NPS and its officers,” read the statement in part.

NPS added that UDA had not formally reported the matter to the police insisting that they were a professional body who follow the law in the course of carrying out their duties.

They added that the leaders allied to the DP have consistently attacked their officers based on false accusations.

“The allegations form a sustained and regrettable streak of unfounded, outrageous, and provocative allegations by the leadership of the party.

“The National Police Service is a professional institution that is committed to the rule of law and upholding of laid out protocols that guide the conduct of political rallies and other public events.

“These guidelines will continue to be upheld fairly, firmly,” read the statement in part.

After rowdy youths disrupted Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday, the DP accused former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and ODM of orchestrating the violence.

