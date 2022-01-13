Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 January 2022 – Popular Kameme FM presenter, Mzee Kiengei, has begged Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters to let his father rest in peace.

Online bullies allied to Ruto photoshopped Kiengei’s late dad’s photo to discredit ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The renowned vernacular presenter urged those behind the shameless act to let his father rest in peace and give his family time to heal.

“Please spare my late dad and let him rest well. It might sound funny in politics but a humiliation to our healing souls,” he wrote.

Kiengei’s father died about three weeks ago after battling an undisclosed disease for long.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.