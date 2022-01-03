Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has urged Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, not to form a coalition with Deputy President William Ruto.

Talks are at an advanced stage for a possible formation of a coalition between Ruto, Mudavadi and Ford Kenya strongman, Moses Wetangula.

But in an interview with KTN News on Monday morning, Kioni, who was Mudavadi’s running during the 2013 presidential election, urged his former boss not to fall into Ruto’s political trap.

Kioni said that Musalia risks killing his political future post-2022 by forming a coalition with the DP.

He advised Mudavadi to wait until the Political Parties Amendment bill becomes law then he will get into a coalition with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja.

“One of the things that he can do is to go into any coalition (once the Political Parties Amendment Bill becomes law) but if convinced by Ruto’s Tanga Tanga team, then he will go into political oblivion, he will get into a difficult political position. His side should be Azimio la Umoja,” Kioni stated.

