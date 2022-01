Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – This photo was taken last weekend at Club Switch in Kasarani, where slay queens flock to prey on naïve men.

This young man decided to treat a slay queen with all manner of drinks and looking at his facial expression, he is probably regretting the decision.

They say a photo is worth a thousand words.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.