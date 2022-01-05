Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 5, 2022 – Detectives are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old man who was found dead in a lodging in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

Clinton Wanakacha’s lifeless body was found today morning sprawled on the bed in room six, of Miathathia’s guest house.

An employee working at the guest house told detectives that the deceased had booked into the room last night at around 8 pm, accompanied by a yet to be identified woman.

Two used condoms were recovered as detectives combed through the room, for clues that would help in identifying the suspect behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body was moved to the city mortuary as investigations into the murder continue.

Below are photos of the deceased man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.